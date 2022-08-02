KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,849 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.12% of State Street worth $38,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,564,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in State Street by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,270,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,199,000 after acquiring an additional 945,322 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,067,000 after acquiring an additional 761,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,225,000 after acquiring an additional 736,932 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in State Street by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,731,000 after acquiring an additional 697,276 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT stock opened at $70.36 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.12.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

