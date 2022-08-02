KBC Group NV Sells 101,899 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,899 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.23% of Principal Financial Group worth $42,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,496,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,183,000 after purchasing an additional 511,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,491,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,805,000 after purchasing an additional 174,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 771.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,225,000 after purchasing an additional 57,389 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,802,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,041,000 after purchasing an additional 98,235 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average is $70.11. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.