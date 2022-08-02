KBC Group NV Sells 145,494 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 145,494 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $60,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $576.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $605.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $636.59. The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $610.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $697.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

