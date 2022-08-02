KBC Group NV Sells 30,580 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,580 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.13% of Parker-Hannifin worth $49,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH stock opened at $287.30 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.94.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

