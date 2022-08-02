KBC Group NV Trims Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,535 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.18% of Carrier Global worth $68,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Carrier Global by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CARR opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average is $41.60.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.