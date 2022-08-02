KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEKE shares. UBS Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in KE by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,220 shares in the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,614,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in KE by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,440,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519,869 shares in the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,002,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KE by 523.7% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,713,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BEKE opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61. KE has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -47.38 and a beta of -1.99.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KE will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

