Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.54) EPS.

Kemper Stock Performance

KMPR opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.52. Kemper has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $70.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is -23.40%.

Institutional Trading of Kemper

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kemper by 98.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Kemper by 182.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 25,241 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Kemper by 8.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 6.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

