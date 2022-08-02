Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.54) EPS.
Kemper Stock Performance
KMPR opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.52. Kemper has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $70.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
Kemper Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is -23.40%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.
About Kemper
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
