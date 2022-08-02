Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $46.37, but opened at $44.78. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kemper shares last traded at $44.10, with a volume of 2,763 shares traded.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Kemper by 9.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.9% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the second quarter valued at $310,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 40.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,611,000 after buying an additional 142,251 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 4.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.40%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

