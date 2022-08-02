Kendall Capital Management Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,310,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $993,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,050,573 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,801,000 after acquiring an additional 79,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,471 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $39.61. 31,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,612,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.