Kendall Capital Management Grows Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,036.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.55. The stock had a trading volume of 270,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,904. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.85 and its 200 day moving average is $173.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $193.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.57.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.