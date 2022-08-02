Kendall Capital Management Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 197.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,812 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $56.88. The company had a trading volume of 85,941 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.