Kendall Capital Management Has $957,000 Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth approximately $12,296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 276.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after buying an additional 208,545 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after buying an additional 169,288 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,370,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in MarineMax by 355.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 47,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HZO. B. Riley lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MarineMax from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.40. 133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.88. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23. The firm has a market cap of $826.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.61.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

