Kendall Capital Management Increases Stock Position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:REZ traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $85.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,145. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.92 and a 52-week high of $100.05.

