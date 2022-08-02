Kendall Capital Management Increases Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Kendall Capital Management increased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the quarter. Western Union accounts for 1.2% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 22.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of Western Union stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,711. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 41.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

