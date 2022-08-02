Kendall Capital Management Sells 120 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.47. The company had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,392. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.19.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,337.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,337.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.25.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

