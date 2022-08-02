Kendall Capital Management Sells 13,300 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management owned about 0.27% of Capital Bancorp worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 28,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital Bancorp to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

CBNK stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.14. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $43.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.64%.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

