Kendall Capital Management Sells 2,525 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of AT&T by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,397,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,013,000 after buying an additional 137,284 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of AT&T by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 382,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 95,136 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 131,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

AT&T Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 107,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,558,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

