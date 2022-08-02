Kendall Capital Management Sells 460 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. CDW comprises about 2.3% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Tobam acquired a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.19. 448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,491. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.23.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

