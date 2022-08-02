Kestrel Investment Management Corp Has $2.82 Million Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Koppers worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Koppers by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Koppers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Koppers by 1.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Koppers by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 6.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:KOP opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. The company has a market cap of $502.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.80. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $37.44.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $459.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $59,219.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,840 shares in the company, valued at $800,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Koppers Profile

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.