Kestrel Investment Management Corp Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Blucora accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.43% of Blucora worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Blucora by 177.5% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Blucora during the first quarter valued at $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora during the first quarter valued at $132,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blucora during the first quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. Blucora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.98 million, a P/E ratio of 72.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Blucora in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

