Kestrel Investment Management Corp Has $9.45 Million Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Vista Outdoor makes up approximately 4.5% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after buying an additional 320,310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 10,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 249,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after buying an additional 247,225 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $10,998,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 538.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 128,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 261.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 114,976 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,443.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,443.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,256.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,780 shares of company stock worth $10,373,989 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 0.9 %

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 47.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSTO has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.