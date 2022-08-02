Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 2,600 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare makes up approximately 3.3% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.26% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,777,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,111,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

