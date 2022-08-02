KeyCorp Cuts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $555.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $563.00 to $555.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $735.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $655.26.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $426.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $470.56 and a 200-day moving average of $521.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $407.75 and a 12 month high of $825.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 30.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $31,777,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.