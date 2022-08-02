Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-438 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.89 million.

Shares of KFRC stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.87. 8,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,594. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $55.94 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.46. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $436.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.44 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.52%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

In other Kforce news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,970.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 30.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

