Kimball Electronics (KE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $368.06 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Shares of KE opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.31. Kimball Electronics has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

