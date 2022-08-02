Kimball Electronics (KE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $368.06 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.86%.
Kimball Electronics Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of KE opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.31. Kimball Electronics has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01.
Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.
Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.
