Kineko Reaches One Day Volume of $185.00 (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Kineko has traded 69.2% lower against the dollar. Kineko has a market cap of $19,110.85 and $185.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00627242 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016491 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00034563 BTC.
Kineko Coin Profile
Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.
Buying and Selling Kineko
Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.