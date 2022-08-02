Kineko Reaches One Day Volume of $185.00 (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Kineko has traded 69.2% lower against the dollar. Kineko has a market cap of $19,110.85 and $185.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kineko alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00627242 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00034563 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.