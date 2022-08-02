Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the June 30th total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kingstone Companies from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.76. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.48). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 372,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingstone Companies

(Get Rating)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.