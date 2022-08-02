Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.94. 2,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $157.81 and a 52 week high of $245.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,436,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at $65,436,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at $67,196,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

