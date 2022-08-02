Kira Network Hits Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million (KEX)

Kira Network (KEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Kira Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0861 or 0.00000376 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kira Network has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Kira Network has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $204,656.00 worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kira Network Profile

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. The official message board for Kira Network is medium.com/kira-core. Kira Network’s official website is kiracore.com. Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kira Network

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kira Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kira Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kira Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

