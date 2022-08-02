KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KIO opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $17.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 408,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

