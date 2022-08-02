Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sysco Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.02. 7,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.13. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.