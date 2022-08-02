Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 1,012 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after purchasing an additional 533,829 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,987,000. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after purchasing an additional 290,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,867,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VIG traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,819. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.