Klingman & Associates LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.85. The stock had a trading volume of 33,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,391. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.47. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.94 and a 12 month high of $86.34.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

