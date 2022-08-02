Klingman & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Blooom Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after buying an additional 39,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.66. 61,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,586,193. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

