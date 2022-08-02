Klingman & Associates LLC Has $21.39 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 288,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,576 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 1.31% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $21,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.17. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,298. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $84.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.01.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.