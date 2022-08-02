Klingman & Associates LLC Has $26.99 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.79% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $26,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.65. 3,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,367. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $51.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64.

