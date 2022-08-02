Klingman & Associates LLC Has $452,000 Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 653,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,444,896. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.99. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

