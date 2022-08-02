Klingman & Associates LLC Invests $553,000 in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,273,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,155,000 after purchasing an additional 70,570 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,566,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,209,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 189,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

GLDM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 18,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,142. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.