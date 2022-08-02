Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 94 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VOT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.85. 1,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,841. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.