Klingman & Associates LLC Takes $622,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $156,466,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 352.3% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $166,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,762 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.50. The stock had a trading volume of 58,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,514. The company has a market capitalization of $203.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.69. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.