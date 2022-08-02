Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Short Interest Down 20.7% in July

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 239,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Know Labs Stock Up 4.7 %

KNWN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.22. 142,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,269. Know Labs has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $97.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Know Labs will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.

