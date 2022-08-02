KnowBe4 (KNBE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. KnowBe4 has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. KnowBe4 has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.09 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNBE shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $49,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KnowBe4 by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 132,489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in KnowBe4 by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 84,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter worth $1,301,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter worth $1,001,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

