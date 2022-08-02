Konomi Network Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last Week (KONO)

Konomi Network (KONO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Konomi Network has a market cap of $3.38 million and $460,617.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork.

Konomi Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

