Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €121.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) received a €121.00 ($124.74) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($123.71) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($113.40) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €92.00 ($94.85) price target on Krones in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($123.71) price target on Krones in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €92.00 ($94.85) target price on Krones in a report on Friday, July 15th.

ETR KRN traded up €1.40 ($1.44) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €86.20 ($88.87). The stock had a trading volume of 24,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €79.47 and its 200 day moving average is €79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34. Krones has a twelve month low of €67.50 ($69.59) and a twelve month high of €99.60 ($102.68).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

