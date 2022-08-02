K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €32.00 by Baader Bank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been given a €32.00 ($32.99) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.95% from the stock’s previous close.

SDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.68) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($20.62) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.50 ($45.88) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($38.14) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

SDF stock traded down €0.09 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €20.52 ($21.15). 1,320,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.73. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €10.92 ($11.25) and a 52-week high of €36.45 ($37.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.