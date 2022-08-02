Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 guidance at $1.38-1.68 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.35. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,721,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Read More

