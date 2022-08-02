Kusama (KSM) Trading Up 11.2% This Week

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Kusama has a market cap of $541.21 million and $54.06 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $63.90 or 0.00274940 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

