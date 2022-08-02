Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $23.12. 5,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.26. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71.

KYMR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 10,100 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,036,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,975,767 shares in the company, valued at $38,725,033.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $141,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,036,860 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 384,157 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,250. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

