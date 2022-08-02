Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Shares Down 5.1%

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.34. 12,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,775,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Kyndryl Stock Down 6.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 83,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $949,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 83,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $949,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,254. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $4,636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,307,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,146,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 133,780 shares of company stock worth $1,498,513 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,673,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,195,000 after acquiring an additional 259,644 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 4,594.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,120,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,416,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,666,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

