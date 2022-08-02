La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of LJPC opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.57 million, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 2.39. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

La Jolla Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:LJPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 11.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

